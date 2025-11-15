Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Century Helps PAK Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead Over SL

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets
Babar Azam named Player of the Match for his match-winning 102-run knock
The third match of the series will be played on November 16
Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 102 as Pakistan secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ODI series against Sri Lanka with an eight-wicket win in Rawalpindi.
Azam and Mohammed Rizwan (51 not out) got the hosts over the line, following Fakhar Zaman’s 78 at the top of the order, as they chased down their target of 289 with 10 balls to spare.
Pathum Nissanka (24) and Kamil Mishara (27) put on another 50-run opening stand, but both batters failed to build on their strong starts.
Abrar Ahmed (3-41) removed the dangerous Kusal Mendis (20) and captain Charith Asalanka (six) before Haris Rauf (3-66) dismissed Kamindu Mendis (44) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (42).
Janith Liyanage’s 54 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s unbeaten 37 gave Sri Lanka a defendable total, but Pakistan showed little struggle during their chase.
Zaman and Babar put together a 100-run partnership before the latter also did the same with Rizwan as they controlled the tempo throughout the whole batting innings.
Data Debrief: Babar brings up long-awaited century
Babar has received his fair share of criticism in recent months for his batting performances, but he would have reassured himself with this innings.
It was his first international century since August 2023 (83 innings), while he has also equalled Saeed Anwar’s Pakistan record of 20 ODI hundreds.
Pakistan have now won 11 of their last 12 men’s ODIs against Sri Lanka (L1), including each of their last three meetings.