Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

A TMC MP raised the Red Fort blast during a Parliamentary Home Affairs Committee meeting on disaster management.
Chairperson Radha Mohan Das Agrawal refused to discuss the matter, citing it was outside the agenda.
The blast near Red Fort on Monday killed 12 people; PM Modi visited survivors at LNJP Hospital.
A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs meeting on Wednesday raised the issue of the explosion near Red Fort, but the panel's chairperson declined to discuss it, according to a source.
A member who attended the meeting claims that a Trinamool Congress MP brought up the subject of the explosion near Red Fort, which resulted in the deaths of twelve people. Concerns regarding the purported intelligence failure were also voiced by the TMC MP.
According to the source, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the chairperson, declined to continue the conversation and forbade any suo motu remarks on the matter.
A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is being held on Wednesday and has 'Disaster Management' on the agenda. The panel is scheduled to hear the views of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Directorate General (Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards) on the subject.
A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal in the national capital, claiming the lives of 12 people.