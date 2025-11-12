Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

Two electoral commission officials confirmed to Reuters that Sudani's coalition came first in the election. The vote follows Sudani's campaign promises on public service delivery, including energy projects and infrastructure, amid divisions within the Coordination Framework over his second term, with former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki reportedly opposing it. Major Shiite players like Muqtada al-Sadr's bloc and Haider al-Abadi's alliance withdrew from the race prior to the election.