Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

In an interview from India, Hasina accused the unelected Yunus administration of "endangering ties with India and empowering extremist forces," calling his leadership “foolish and self-defeating.”

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina said her return depends on restoring "participatory democracy," lifting the ban on the Awami League, and holding free and fair elections.

  • Hasina dismissed Bangladesh’s war crimes tribunal as “a kangaroo tribunal” and said she was ready to stand trial “even at the International Criminal Court,” asserting that an impartial process would acquit her.

Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her return to Bangladesh depends on the restoration of "participatory democracy", the lifting of the ban on the Awami League, and the holding of free, fair and inclusive elections.

In an exclusive email interview with PTI from in India, Hasina accused the unelected Yunus administration of "endangering ties with India and empowering extremist forces."

Contrasting her foreign policy with that of the current interim government, she said the “broad and deep” relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi should withstand the "foolhardiness of the Yunus interlude”.

Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus In First Address Since Ouster - PTI
Hasina Accuses Yunus of Power Grab With Militant Aid, and U.S. Complicity

BY Outlook News Desk

Hasina expressed gratitude to the Indian government for providing her refuge, saying she was “immensely grateful to India’s government and its people for their kind hospitality”.

“The most important condition for my return to Bangladesh is the same condition that the Bangladeshi people require: a return to participatory democracy. The interim administration must rescind its ban on the Awami League and allow elections that are free, fair, and inclusive," she told PTI.

Hasina left the country on August 5, 2024, following weeks of violent anti-government protests that led to her resignation and subsequent move to India, paving the way for the Yunus-led interim government.

(FILE) Student protesters with Bangladeshi flag | - AP
Bangladesh Bans Awami League From 2025–26 Elections Amid Security Fears And War Crimes Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

Asked whether her government mishandled the protests, the 78-year-old leader said, "Obviously, we lost control of the situation and that was regrettable." She added, "There are many lessons to be learned from these terrible incidents, but in my view, some of the responsibility is also on the so-called student leaders (actually seasoned political firebrands) who whipped up the crowds."

Hasina rejected claims that she had called for a boycott of the elections scheduled for February next year, insisting that any polls excluding the Awami League would lack legitimacy.

“Tens of millions of people support us...That would be a huge missed opportunity for our country, which badly needs a government ruling with the people’s genuine consent. I hope this foolish ban will be rescinded...Whether in government or in opposition, the Awami League needs to be part of the political conversation in Bangladesh," she said.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - PTI
Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

Asserting that India has “always been Bangladesh’s most important international relationship”, Hasina accused the Yunus administration of jeopardising ties with New Delhi through what she described as “foolish and self-defeating” diplomatic decisions.

“Yunus’ hostility to India is foolish and self-defeating in the extreme and reveals him for the weak monarch he is, unelected, chaotic, and dependent upon the support of extremists,” she alleged. “I hope he doesn’t make too many more diplomatic missteps before exiting the stage.”

To Indians concerned about the current hostility in Bangladesh, Hasina offered reassurance, saying, “The interim government doesn’t represent what our countrymen and women think. India is and will remain our nation’s most important friend.”

Hasina also said she was willing to face trial under international supervision “even at the International Criminal Court” but accused Yunus of avoiding such proceedings because an impartial tribunal would acquit her.

“I have repeatedly challenged Yunus’ government to prosecute me in the International Criminal Court, if it is so confident of its case. Yunus continues to duck this challenge because he knows that the ICC, a genuinely impartial tribunal, would certainly acquit me,” she said.

She dismissed Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which has initiated proceedings against her and is seeking the death penalty, as “a kangaroo tribunal” controlled by her political opponents.

“They are trying to neutralise both me and the Awami League as political forces. The fact that they would use the death penalty to suppress their opponents reveals how little respect they have for democracy or due process,” she alleged.

According to Hasina, Yunus enjoyed “at least the passive support of some western liberals” who mistakenly believed he shared their values. “Now that they have seen him place radicals into his cabinet, discriminate against minorities, and dismantle the constitution, hopefully they are withdrawing their support,” she said.

Published At:
