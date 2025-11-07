Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

Hasina has recently approached the International Criminal Court seeking an investigation into alleged violence carried out by individuals linked to the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof. Mohammed Yunus. “A guilty verdict is pre-determined, and I will not be surprised when it comes. But the ICT is a sham tribunal controlled by my political enemies, who are intent on destroying the Awami League as a political force. The call for a death sentence serves the same murderous aim,” said Hasina, who reiterated that she “did not resign” before leaving on August 5, 2024. She mentioned that she is not afraid to defend herself and her record in a fair and impartial court of law.