Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

Hasina's statement comes in a written interview with The Hindu, who fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2025 after protests in Bangladesh turned violent.
Speaking about the upcoming elections in the country, she said she has her “doubts” about whether elections will be held in February 2026, and added that even if they are, the polls would not be seen as legitimate as her party, the Awami League, remains banned.
However, Hasina stated that she has not urged her supporters to boycott the election and warned against “yet more violent uprising”.
Speaking about the 2024 protests, she said, “Our security personnel on the ground were responding to fast-changing and violent circumstances. Mistakes were certainly made in the way some members of the security forces responded to the violence, but the decisions made by senior government officials were proportionate in nature, made in good faith and intended to minimise the loss of life.”
Hasina’s comments come as the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka prepares to deliver its verdict on her and several senior members of her deposed government. Ironically, it was Hasina who, after returning to power in 2009, had revived the ICT to prosecute those who collaborated with the Pakistan Army in 1971.
Hasina has recently approached the International Criminal Court seeking an investigation into alleged violence carried out by individuals linked to the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof. Mohammed Yunus. “A guilty verdict is pre-determined, and I will not be surprised when it comes. But the ICT is a sham tribunal controlled by my political enemies, who are intent on destroying the Awami League as a political force. The call for a death sentence serves the same murderous aim,” said Hasina, who reiterated that she “did not resign” before leaving on August 5, 2024. She mentioned that she is not afraid to defend herself and her record in a fair and impartial court of law.
“To resign as Prime Minister, you have to submit a letter to the President. I never signed such a letter, nor did the President receive one,” she said.
Hasina accused the interim government of ignoring both domestic and international appeals for elections over the past fifteen months, saying, “I am not confident that the February elections will go ahead,” and adding, “Even if the elections take place, they will not be legitimate if the Awami League remains banned from taking part.”
She asserted that the interim government is “intent on clinging on to power at all costs.”
“They are not elected, they have no commitment to the principles of public accountability. That, rather than the timing of the poll, is the key issue,” said Hasina, arguing that the ban on the Awami League “is damaging for all parties,” while stressing that her party would campaign in a “peaceful” manner for an inclusive election.
“Let me be clear: I have not called for a boycott. The point I was making was that millions of Awami League voters will not vote at all if they are denied the chance to support their preferred choice,” said Hasina, adding, “Whatever happens our campaign will be peaceful. The last thing Bangladesh needs is yet more violent upheaval.”
Commenting on the interim government’s growing engagement with Pakistan, Hasina said the people of Bangladesh will “never” forget the atrocities committed by the Pakistani military in 1971. “Of course, it makes sense to have a constructive relationship with Pakistan. But it must be measured and balanced, rather than pursued at headlong speed and with total disregard for our most important relationship, which is and always will be our relationship with India.”
She added: "In 15 months of rule, the Yunus government has not held an election, despite calls from every corner of society and the international community.
It seems to me that Yunus, or the extremists who control him, are intent on clinging onto power at all costs. They are not elected, they have no commitment to the principles of public accountability. That, rather than the timing of the poll, is the key issue.”