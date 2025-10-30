Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

Yunus cautioned that the election would be “challenging,” citing possible propaganda campaigns and the circulation of AI-generated misinformation, and urged swift action to counter such threats.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
bangladesh sheikh hasina muhammad yunus
Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation | AP Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus warned of attempts by “powerful forces from inside and outside the country” to disrupt upcoming general elections, following the disqualification of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League from contesting.

  2. In her first media interviews since her ouster last August, Hasina, now in exile in India, said “millions of party supporters will boycott election” and called for “free, fair, and inclusive elections” to “restore democracy.”

  3. The Awami League remains banned under the Yunus administration, with several of its leaders facing trial in absentia, while the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is seen as the frontrunner in the polls.

Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, on Wednesday warned that “forces from home and abroad” might attempt to disrupt the upcoming general elections after the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting.

“Many forces from inside and outside the country will work to spoil the election. Many powerful forces, not minor ones, will attempt to thwart it. Sudden attacks may come,” Yunus’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, quoted him as saying during a high-level meeting on election preparedness.

According to Alam, the Chief Adviser said the election would be “challenging” as “various types of propaganda will be carried out in a planned manner from inside and outside the country.”

Yunus also warned that AI-generated images and videos could be circulated online to spread misinformation and urged authorities to take immediate measures to prevent such content from influencing the Bangladesh polls. “We must overcome them (obstacles),” the 85-year-old was quoted as saying.

Related Content
Related Content
null - Photo: AP/Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh Marks First Anniversary Of Student-Led ‘July Uprising’ That Ousted Sheikh Hasina

BY Outlook News Desk

His comments came on the same day that Hasina gave interviews to several foreign news outlets, including The Independent newspaper in the UK — her first major interaction with the international media since her government was toppled on 5 August last year after violent student-led protests.

Since her ouster, the 78-year-old former prime minister has remained in India, while many senior leaders of her party and government have either been jailed or fled abroad.

Just three days after her removal, Yunus returned from Paris to assume charge of the interim administration, claiming that the protesting students had “appointed” him.

The Yunus-led government later issued an executive order disbanding the Awami League, citing national security concerns, and charged Hasina and several of her associates in absentia before Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal.

The Election Commission subsequently suspended the Awami League’s registration, disqualifying it from participating in the upcoming polls. In her interviews on Wednesday, Hasina said “millions of party supporters will boycott election.”

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia.(File photo) | - PTI
Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns To Country Amid Fresh Election Demands

BY Outlook News Desk

With the Awami League out of the race, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former premier Khaleda Zia has emerged as the frontrunner.

Despite the ban, Awami League supporters have continued to stage sporadic flash marches in Dhaka to signal their presence. Over recent months, police have arrested hundreds of activists from the “banned party” for organising such demonstrations. On Wednesday, five junior leaders were detained overnight for allegedly leading unannounced processions in different parts of the capital.

From her exile, Hasina reiterated her commitment to “restoring democracy” in Bangladesh. In an interview with The Independent, she said, “Only free, fair, and inclusive elections can heal the country,” adding that any future government “must have electoral legitimacy.”

“Millions of people support the Awami League, so as things stand, they will not vote. You cannot disenfranchise millions of people if you want a political system that works,” Hasina said, rejecting any government formed without her party’s participation

Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus In First Address Since Ouster - PTI
Hasina Accuses Yunus of Power Grab With Militant Aid, and U.S. Complicity

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI For Semifinal Clash Against Australia

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  4. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

  5. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

  5. Caste, Controversy And Clickbait: Bihar’s 2025 Election Turns Into A Social Media Battlefield

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  4. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar To Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral & Regional Issues

  5. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’