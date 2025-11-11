South Africa Tour Of India Series 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Venues, Dates, And Timings - All You Need To Know

South Africa travel to take on India in the white-ball as well as Test format
Proteas are the current holders of the WTC
Rohit, Virat might feature in the ODI series against SA
Team India shifts focus on the red-ball cricket once again as South Africa visit the shores with two Test matches lined up against Shubman Gill-led side. The Proteas then will be involved in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20Is.
The 1st Test will start from Nov 14-18 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with the second Test slated to play on November 22-26 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.
The ODI series, which could feature Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will start from Nov 30 and end on December 6. The T20Is will kick-start from December 9 and go on till December 19.
Test Series – Two Matches
India vs South Africa Tests: November 14–26
1st Test: November 14–18 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 9:30 AM IST
2nd Test: November 22–26 – Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST
ODI Series – Three Matches
India vs South Africa ODIs: November 30–December 6
1st ODI: November 30 – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi - 1:30 AM IST
2nd ODI: December 3 – Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 1:30 AM IST
3rd ODI: December 6 – Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 1:30 AM IST
T20I Series – Five Matches
India vs South Africa T20Is: December 9–19
1st T20: December 9 – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 7:00 PM IST
2nd T20: December 11 – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh - 7:00 PM IST
3rd T20: December 14 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 7:00 PM IST
4th T20: December 17 – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:00 PM IST
5th T20: December 19 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST
The series will present Team India a great opportunity to test themselves on home soil against the WTC champions as well as in white-ball cricket.
This is South Africa's first tour to India since September–October 2022 wherein they toured only for a limited-overs series and in March 2020 for a disrupted ODI series.
India vs South Africa Tests 2025: Squads
South Africa Test Squad :
Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK)
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
India vs South Africa 2025: Live streaming & TV Broadcast Details
The India vs South Africa series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. For digital viewers, the matches will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar via subscription.