South Africa Tour Of India Series 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Venues, Dates, And Timings - All You Need To Know

IND Vs SA 2025: India welcome South Africa in what promises to be high-voltage contests between both teams who will be eyeing supremacy across formats. Check live streaming, squads, timings and venues for the IND vs SA 2025 series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill in action for India against West Indies
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa travel to take on India in the white-ball as well as Test format

  • Proteas are the current holders of the WTC

  • Rohit, Virat might feature in the ODI series against SA

Team India shifts focus on the red-ball cricket once again as South Africa visit the shores with two Test matches lined up against Shubman Gill-led side. The Proteas then will be involved in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20Is.

The 1st Test will start from Nov 14-18 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with the second Test slated to play on November 22-26 at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

The ODI series, which could feature Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will start from Nov 30 and end on December 6. The T20Is will kick-start from December 9 and go on till December 19.

Test Series – Two Matches

India vs South Africa Tests: November 14–26

  • 1st Test: November 14–18 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 9:30 AM IST

  • 2nd Test: November 22–26 – Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST

ODI Series – Three Matches

India vs South Africa ODIs: November 30–December 6

  • 1st ODI: November 30 – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi - 1:30 AM IST

  • 2nd ODI: December 3 – Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 1:30 AM IST

  • 3rd ODI: December 6 – Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 1:30 AM IST

Related Content
Related Content

T20I Series – Five Matches

India vs South Africa T20Is: December 9–19

  • 1st T20: December 9 – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 7:00 PM IST

  • 2nd T20: December 11 – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh - 7:00 PM IST

  • 3rd T20: December 14 – Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala - 7:00 PM IST

  • 4th T20: December 17 – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:00 PM IST

  • 5th T20: December 19 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST

The series will present Team India a great opportunity to test themselves on home soil against the WTC champions as well as in white-ball cricket.

This is South Africa's first tour to India since September–October 2022 wherein they toured only for a limited-overs series and in March 2020 for a disrupted ODI series.

India vs South Africa Tests 2025: Squads

South Africa Test Squad :
Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK)

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

India vs South Africa 2025: Live streaming & TV Broadcast Details

The India vs South Africa series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. For digital viewers, the matches will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar via subscription.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site