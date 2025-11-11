India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: IND Cricketers Sweat It Out At Eden Gardens
Indian cricketers were snapped ahead of the 1st Test against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens starting on November 14 India talisman Rishabh Pant is back for the two-test series against South Africa that starts in Kolkata on November 14. The wicketkeeper-batter has been out since injuring his foot during the five-test series in England earlier this year. He was vice-captain to Shubman Gill on that tour and will be the deputy again on his return. Mohammed Shami is a notable omission. He continues to be out of favour despite decent first-class performances in the Ranji Trophy.
