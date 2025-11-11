India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: IND Cricketers Sweat It Out At Eden Gardens

India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to be held from November 14 to 18, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

1/9 India's Sai Sudharsan with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





2/9 Indian cricketers practice during a training session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





3/9 Nitish Kumar Reddy bowls at net during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/9 Indian cricketers practice ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/9 Washington Sunder bowls at net as chief coach Gautam Gambhir, left, looks on during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/9 Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, talks with captain Subman Gill as chief coach Gautam Gambhir, second left, watches during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/9 Bowler Jasprit Bumrah, center, runs as Ravindra Jadeja, right, walks during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





8/9 Captain Shubman Gill, right, takes a physical training during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





9/9 Chief coach Gautam Gambhir, right, followed by captain Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





