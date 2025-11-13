ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

The ECI informed the Delhi High Court that the CCTV and video footage from the 2024 general election in Delhi is no longer held by the DEOs and has been destroyed under updated retention rules.
The footage’s destruction followed a May 30, 2025 circular by the ECI that relaxed the period for preserving webcasting and polling‐station video data, unless an election petition is filed.
A petition challenged this action, citing election-handbook norms on data retention, and the court has scheduled further hearings for February 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Delhi High Court that CCTV and video recordings from the 2024 2024 Indian general election — specifically those held by the seven District Election Officers (DEOs) in Delhi — are no longer in their custody and have been destroyed.
During a hearing before Justice Mini Pushkarna, the ECI’s counsel said the destruction followed revised instructions issued by the commission, which specify that webcasting data, polling-station photographs and CCTV recordings need only be preserved for a defined limited period unless an election petition is filed.
The matter arose from a petition by advocate Mehmood Pracha seeking directions to preserve all video and CCTV materials related to the electoral process — including from first level checking and sealing and storage of EVM-VVPAT machines. Pracha argued that the ECI’s 2023 Handbook for Returning Officers mandates retention of such data while any election-related complaint or proceeding is pending.
The court took note of the ECI’s submission, recorded the arguments, and disposed of the interim application for now, scheduling the main petition for further hearing on February 13, 2026. Justice Pushkarna observed that the petitioner had not challenged the May 30, 2025 circular under which the data retention period was revised.