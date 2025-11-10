Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over Delay In Gender-Wise Voter Turnout Data

Tejashwi Yadav asked why the Election Commission has not released male and female voter turnout data from Bihar’s first phase.
The first-phase polling recorded a 65.08% turnout across 121 seats in 18 districts.
Akhilesh Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav will lead a change in Bihar.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday demanded an explanation from the Election Commission for not publishing male and female turnout figures from the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, which the Commission said recorded a 65.08 per cent turnout.
“It’s been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout,” Yadav told reporters.
“Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets. CCTV cameras are being shut down. The Election Commission should clarify why this is not being disclosed,” he added.
Polling in the first phase was held on Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, with about 3.75 crore electors eligible to vote. The Election Commission reported that voting concluded peacefully.
The second phase of polling is scheduled for 11 November and the votes will be counted on 14 November.
Speaking to ANI in Nuapada, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said people in Bihar are seeking change and voiced confidence that the Mahagathbandhan’s Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government, “Bihar and its people want change this time. The people of Bihar feel that Bihar will change only when the government changes. Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav will build a new Bihar. We are fully confident that when the results come, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister.”
According to ANI, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav, who has ended his campaign for the second phase, said: “The election campaign has been very intense. There will be a change.”
(With inputs from ANI)