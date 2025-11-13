Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

The increase is being driven by continued dependence on oil and gas, particularly in transportation and industrial sectors.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fossil fuel
The report urges governments to accelerate clean energy transitions and phase down coal and oil investments to prevent further escalation of the climate crisis. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A new study projects global fossil fuel emissions will hit a record 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, rising 1.1% from 2024.

  • Despite rapid renewable energy growth, continued reliance on oil and gas is driving the increase, especially in transport and industry.

  • Scientists warn the trend jeopardises climate targets, urging immediate action to cut emissions and phase out fossil fuel dependence.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are projected to reach an all-time high of 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, according to a new study. The rise — about 1.1% higher than in 2024 — comes despite the rapid global expansion of renewable energy.

Researchers say the increase is being driven by continued dependence on oil and gas, particularly in transportation and industrial sectors. While emission growth in major economies like China and India has slowed thanks to renewable adoption, it has not been enough to counterbalance global fossil fuel use.

Scientists warn that the world remains far from meeting its climate goals. To limit global warming below 2°C, emissions must not only peak but start to decline sharply within this decade. The report urges governments to accelerate clean energy transitions and phase down coal and oil investments to prevent further escalation of the climate crisis.

Related Content
Related Content

The International Energy Agency warns in another new report, which tracks the energy transition and global emissions, that under the current policies countries around the world are following to meet their energy needs, the planet will warm nearly 3 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Even as nations follow through with more aggressive clean energy policies that they have indicated they intend to pursue — with coal and oil demand peaking by 2030 — warming would still be close to 2.5 degrees, according to the report.

That rapid pace of warming plays out despite a scale-up of renewable energy around the globe and a surge in electric vehicle sales.

Driving warming down to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100 at this point, according to the IEA report, would require considerable changes in the types of energy the world uses, as well as mass deployment of nascent carbon capture technologies that have so far proven technologically difficult, politically contentious and extremely costly to scale up.

And recent years have seen record-high fossil fuel emissions, leaving some experts hesitant to predict a peak in output, even amid this shift to other sources of clean energy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates