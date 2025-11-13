NBA: Nikola Jokic Helps Denver Nuggets Beat Sacramento Kings 122-108 In Fifth Straight Win
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and had 15 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 23 points and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth game in a row, 122-108 over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Drew Eubanks added 19 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento, who have now lost three straight games. Aaron Gordon scored 17 points for the Nuggets and Bruce Brown added 14 off the bench.
