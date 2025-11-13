Bus Tyre Burst In Delhi's Mahipalpur Causes Panic

Panic spread in Delhi’s Mahipalpur after a loud sound, later traced to a DTC bus tyre burst, was mistaken for a blast.
The incident occurred three days after the Red Fort car explosion that killed at least 12 people.
The loud bang trigged by a bus tyre burst caused panic amongst civilians in Delhi's Mahipalpur on Thursday morning. The incident occurred three days after a car blast in the Red Fort area that killed at least 12 people.
The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot after the information was relayed.
After investigation and checking the premise, the officers found nothing at the spot.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said the situation is normal and there is nothing to worry.
"The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found."
"During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.