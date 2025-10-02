Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan of 'Resounding Response' Over Sir Creek Aggression

Sir Creek is a 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Pakistan. It remains disputed due to conflicting maritime boundary claims.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Pakistan
Rajnath Singh's Visit To Bhuj; Pak Spends IMF Funds On Terror Infra In Its Country, Says Def Min | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned Pakistan that any move in the Sir Creek region would be met with a response strong enough to change “history and geography.”

  • Highlighting Operation Sindoor, he said Indian forces exposed Pakistan’s air defence and achieved all objectives without escalating to war.

  • Singh stressed the unity of India’s armed forces and said weapons are viewed as instruments of righteousness, not mere displays of power.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a warning to Pakistan, saying any attempt at aggression in the Sir Creek region would invite a “resounding response” that could alter “history and geography.”

Speaking at a military base near Bhuj in Gujarat, where he marked Dussehra with soldiers and performed the traditional shastra puja (worship of weapons), Singh underscored India’s preparedness to defend its borders.

"Any aggression by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area will be met with a resounding response that will change both history and geography. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025 - PTI
Rajnath Singh Says People Of PoK Will Soon Be Part Of India; Warns Pakistan IAF 'Could Have Done More'

BY Outlook News Desk

The 96-km-long Sir Creek, a tidal estuary between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Pakistan, has long been a disputed region due to differing interpretations of maritime boundaries. Singh accused Pakistan of pursuing “flawed and unclear” intentions, pointing to its “recent expansion of military infrastructure” near the creek.

Related Content
Related Content

"Despite 78 years of independence, the border dispute continues in the Sir Creek area. India has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue through dialogue, but Pakistan's intentions are flawed and unclear," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | - File Photo
Rajnath Singh Says PoK Will Join India 'On Its Own' During Morocco Visit

BY Outlook News Desk

On Operation Sindoor—launched in May in response to the Pahalgam terror attack—Singh said India had met all its objectives without escalating to full-scale war.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek. However, in retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said.

The operation, conducted from May 7 to 10, targeted nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories and ended after four days of military clashes. Singh stressed that India’s actions were directed at terrorism, not war.

"Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

Singh credited the joint effort of the Army, Air Force and Navy for the operation’s success.

"It was the jointness of our armed forces that executed Operation Sindoor in record time. On this occasion today, I also want to extend special congratulations to our brave soldiers and officers for the success of Operation Sindoor," he said.

"Your strategy, your courage and your capability have proven that India is capable of defeating the enemy in every situation. I am fully confident that the courage of all of you, the valour of all of you, will continue to protect India's sovereignty and integrity," he added.

Calling the three services the “three pillars” of national security, Singh said their synergy was vital to meeting challenges.

Rajnath Singh - | Photo: @DrMohanYadav51 on X via PTI
Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Trapped in Predatory Mindset

BY Outlook News Desk

"When these three services work together, only then can we effectively face every challenge," he said.

The defence minister, who has observed shastra puja on Dussehra for years, emphasized that India views weapons not as symbols of power, but as instruments of righteousness.

"For us, weapons are not just tools. Weapons are not merely for displaying power. Rather, we believe that weapons are a means to establish righteousness," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Seek Solid Start; IND 23/0, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick