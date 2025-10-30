India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

Timed against escalating Indo-Pak frictions, Trishul operationalizes lessons from Operation Sindoor—the May 2025 precision strikes that dismantled nine terror camps and 11 military sites in Pakistan and PoK following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent admonition to Pakistan over its aggressive fortification of bunkers, radars, and drone bases near Sir Creek—the 96-km tidal estuary flashpoint—lends the drill a potent deterrent edge. "Any aggression here will rewrite history and geography," Singh had cautioned, as Pakistan's Navy chief toured forward posts, vowing to defend "every inch" of its maritime claims.