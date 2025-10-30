India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

Exercise Trishul kicks off with Army tanks, Rafales, and warships in synchronized maneuvers across Gujarat and Rajasthan, underscoring post-Operation Sindoor deterrence amid Pakistan's Sir Creek buildup.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Pakistan
Indian Pakistan File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India commences its annual tri-Service Exercise Trishul on October 30, 2025, involving integrated operations by Army, Navy, and Air Force along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan and Gujarat, running until November 10 with restricted airspace up to 28,000 feet.

  • Drills emphasize multi-domain combat near the disputed Sir Creek estuary, deploying T-90 tanks, BrahMos missiles, Rafales, and naval assets to test joint readiness following Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's warning against Pakistan's military infrastructure expansion.

  • Islamabad issues NOTAMs restricting its airspace on October 28-29, possibly for counter-drills or tests, heightening tensions post-May's Operation Sindoor that targeted terror camps in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

India's armed forces have rolled out Exercise Trishul, a high-stakes tri-Service combat drill along the volatile western frontier with Pakistan, commencing on October 30, 2025, and spanning 12 days until November 10. This massive wargame unites the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in simulated offensive and defensive scenarios across diverse terrains in Gujarat and Rajasthan, with a sharp focus on the strategically sensitive Kutch region bordering the disputed Sir Creek.

The exercise features an array of cutting-edge assets: T-90 battle tanks and BrahMos supersonic missile regiments from the Army, Rafale fighters and Akash air defense systems from the Air Force, alongside Western Naval Command warships conducting coastal maneuvers. A sprawling NOTAM restricts civilian and military airspace over the exercise zone up to 28,000 feet, signaling the operation's unprecedented scale and India's doctrinal shift toward seamless jointness in multi-domain warfare.

Related Content
Related Content

Timed against escalating Indo-Pak frictions, Trishul operationalizes lessons from Operation Sindoor—the May 2025 precision strikes that dismantled nine terror camps and 11 military sites in Pakistan and PoK following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent admonition to Pakistan over its aggressive fortification of bunkers, radars, and drone bases near Sir Creek—the 96-km tidal estuary flashpoint—lends the drill a potent deterrent edge. "Any aggression here will rewrite history and geography," Singh had cautioned, as Pakistan's Navy chief toured forward posts, vowing to defend "every inch" of its maritime claims.

In a tit-for-tat, Pakistan swiftly issued NOTAMs on October 28-29, curbing air traffic over its central and southern regions—speculated as preparations for its own exercises or missile trials—mirroring the airspace closures that marked the Sindoor escalation. Analysts interpret Trishul not merely as routine training but as a bold post-Sindoor assertion of India's integrated strike capabilities, electromagnetic dominance via complementary drills like Trinetra, and resolve to counter cross-border threats from state-sponsored terror networks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s WC 2025, 2nd SF: IND-W Pull Off Record Run Chase To Qualify For The Final

  2. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  3. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  4. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

  5. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

  2. Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  5. Over 17 Lakh Deaths In India Due To Air Pollution In 2022: Lancet Contradicts Government Stance

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  3. France Redefines Rape Law To Include Lack Of Consent

  4. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  5. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival