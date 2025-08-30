Rajnath Singh: India’s Defence Must Stand on Its Own Feet

Defence Minister says the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system will secure key national assets within a decade. Calls self-reliance in defence a matter of sovereignty, not protectionism.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
India Defence Sector
Rajnath Singh Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Sudarshan Chakra to provide full aerial security with offensive and defensive elements.

  • Operation Sindoor showed the rising importance of advanced air defence.

  • Singh stresses indigenisation as vital for both national security and economic strength.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Saturday that India's defence architecture should be built on its own capabilities rather than any ambiguous "foreign interference."

According to PTI, he stated that within the next ten years, the government intends to implement the projected Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, which will give total aerial security to all significant locations around the nation.

Singh stated during a speech at the NDTV Defence Summit that the air defence shield will have both offensive and defensive components to counter any threats from the enemy.

"As we saw during Operation Sindoor, the importance of air defence capability in today's wars has increased to a great extent. In such a scenario, the Sudarshan Chakra mission will certainly prove to be a game changer," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the enormous air defence project during his Independence Day speech.  Days before the declaration, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was said to have alluded to the possibility of attacking Indian border assets in the event of a future military conflict between the two nations.

According to Singh, the changing geopolitics have also made it abundantly evident that relying on outside help in the defence sector is no longer an option.  "In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he stated.

"Today, the defence sector is not only the foundation of national security but has also become a pillar in strengthening our economy and securing its future," the defence minister said.

"It is not just about the safety of people, the protection of land, or the defence of borders, but it is also becoming a responsible sector for the protection and security of our entire economy," he said.

PTI reported that at the same time, the defence minister stated that indigenisation and self-reliance should not be interpreted as "protectionism."

"In the defence sector, self-reliance is not an issue of protectionism at all; rather, it is an issue of sovereignty. It is an issue of national autonomy. It is an issue of self-confidence," he said.

