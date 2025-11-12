Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

According to Trump, around 500 to 600 skilled workers were involved in the early stages of setting up the battery manufacturing process and training others, but they were asked to leave the country. “You’re going to need that… You can’t just say a country is coming in, going to invest USD 10 billion to build a plant and going to take people off an unemployment line who haven’t worked in five years, and they’re going to start making missiles. It doesn’t work that way,” he said.