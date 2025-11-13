Sports

NBA: Utah Jazz Score Season-High 152 Points En Route Win Over Indiana Pacers

Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points, rookie Ace Bailey added 20 points and the Utah Jazz scored the most points in an NBA game this season with a 152-128 win over the reeling Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). Bailey, the No. 5 pick in this summer's draft, started the season slowly as he recovered from illness but had his full repertoire of dunks, midrange jumpers and 3-pointers on display in his second start. Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 points for the Jazz.

NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers- Lauri Markkanen-1
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers- Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker, right, dribbles against Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) moves the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, left, drives against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers- Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, left, look for the play against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam calls for a review of a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Isaiah Jackson
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) passes the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk takes a three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA basketball Utah Jazz Vs Indiana Pacers-Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) runs for the ball with Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
