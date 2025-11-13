NBA: Utah Jazz Score Season-High 152 Points En Route Win Over Indiana Pacers
Lauri Markkanen scored 35 points, rookie Ace Bailey added 20 points and the Utah Jazz scored the most points in an NBA game this season with a 152-128 win over the reeling Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (November 12, 2025). Bailey, the No. 5 pick in this summer's draft, started the season slowly as he recovered from illness but had his full repertoire of dunks, midrange jumpers and 3-pointers on display in his second start. Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 points for the Jazz.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE