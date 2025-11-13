Odisha: Both BJD And BJP Claim Victory In Nuapada Bypoll Amid Allegations Of ‘Vote Chori’

BJD leaders accused the BJP of “vote manipulation,” misuse of government machinery, and model code violations, including EVM tampering and bribing voters.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
odisha
representational image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both BJD and BJP asserted confidence in winning the Nuapada by-election, which saw a high voter turnout of 83.45 per cent.

  • The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying the BJD was preparing excuses for its impending defeat.

A day after polling in the Nuapada by-election in Odisha sealed the fate of 14 candidates in EVMs, both the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD on Wednesday claimed confidence in their respective victories.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged large-scale “vote chori” in Nuapada, though its candidate Ghasiram Majhi maintained that he was confident of winning. The bypoll recorded an impressive voter turnout of 83.45 per cent.

At a press conference, senior BJD leaders — Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, Political Affairs Committee member Tukuni Sahu, and student wing president Ipsita Sahu — asserted that party candidate Snehangini Chhuria would win despite alleged “all-out efforts by the BJP to mislead the voters.”

“We expect that the winning margin will be around 10,000. However, we are not sure because the ruling party had brought a truckload of EVMs from Ganjam district a day before voting. They might have replaced the original EVMs,” Mallik claimed.

BJD President and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik - PTI
Naveen Patnaik Accuses Of Poll Violations In Nuapada By-Election, Appeals to EC For Action

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

She added that the party had already drawn the Chief Electoral Officer’s attention to multiple model code violations allegedly committed by the BJP, including the distribution of saris and cash among women voters. Mallik further alleged that police raids targeted BJD leaders before polling and that opposition leader Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter was “deliberately delayed for three hours.”

According to Mallik, BJP leaders stayed back in the constituency during the silence period and “distributed money among voters,” while also “campaigning inside polling booths” on election day, despite complaints filed with evidence.

She asserted that despite these alleged violations, “the people of Nuapada have expressed their unwavering support to the BJD.”

Representative image - Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images
Over Half Of Nuapada Voters Cast Ballots By 1 PM In Odisha Bypoll; 2 Poll Officers Suspended

BY Outlook News Desk

Tukuni Sahu accused the BJP of “crossing all limits” in its misuse of government machinery to influence the poll. “Government employees engaged in the election work were behaving like BJP agents,” she claimed.

“There was a complaint that any button pressed during voting on the EVM in booth number 250 would vote for lotus, and there was a commotion there. But that too was suppressed. The claim of free and fair elections in the Nuapada by-election turned into a farce,” Sahu said.

Rejecting these allegations, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “BJD leaders are now rehearsing on what to say after the defeat on November 14. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia will win the polls with an impressive margin.”

BJP state president Manmohan Samal added that the BJD should “learn to accept the people’s verdict.”

“They have been rejected by people in the 2024 general elections and now the voters of Nuapada will also take similar action. They are making allegations without any basis,” Samal said.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates