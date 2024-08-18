National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: As the outrage due to the murder and rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata continues, the Central Bureau of Investigation has commenced the third day of investigation. On Sunday, the CBI will be grilling the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and the accused Sanjay Roy. Furthermore, several political leaders have been summoned by Kolkata Police over the allegations of spreading fake news and false information on social media

18 August 2024
18 August 2024
TMC Leader Summoned Over Spreading'Fake News'; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused | Photo: PTI
As doctors and healthcare workers continue to carry out protests and strikes after the murder of the 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata, OPD servcies have been impacted. Despite the Centre's appeal to doctors to resume work, the healthcare officials have demanded a law for their safety. Amid the outrage of the Kolkata murder case, another female doctor in Mumbai was assaulted and abused by a drunk patient and his attendants. Stay tuned for the latest updates with Outlook India for the Kolkata murder-rape case.
LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Ex-BJP MP, 2 Doctors Summoned By Police For Revealing Victim's Identity 

Kolkata police have issued summons to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Female Doctor Physically Assaulted In Mumbai

Days after the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the concerns for the safety of healthcare workers continue to rise.

In the latest incident, a female doctor at a Mumbai hospital was physically assaulted by a group of drunk men on Sunday morning. As per eyewitness reports, the on-duty doctor was assaulted by the drunk patient and a group of five-six men, who were all under the influence of alcohol.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: TMC Leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Summoned By Kokata Police 

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been served a notice by the Kolkata Police for tweeting "wrong information" about the probe in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.

Kolkata Rape Murder Case LIVE: CBI Grills RG Kar Ex-Principal

The investigating officers of the CBI are looking into the call details and chats of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh, who appeared before the CBI officers on the third consecutive day on Sunday, was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital

"We have a list of questions for him," the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer told PTI.

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Doctors Continue Strike At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The students and junior doctors have decided to continue their protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata over the murder and rape of a female trainee doctor on August 9.

Joining the doctors in Kolkata, resident doctors from across the country have declared a strike and demanded for better safety of healthcare officials.

