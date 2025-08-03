Cricket

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: India Search Four Wickets Against England's 35 Runs On Final Day In Pics

Rain and bad light cut short an intense fourth day at The Oval, with England on 339 for 6, just 35 runs from victory. India, needing four wickets, had clawed back after a 195-run stand between Root (105) and Brook (111). Late strikes by Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna stalled England's charge, but the weather had the final say. All eyes now on day five for a thrilling finish.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London

2/20
ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test Day 4 Prasidh Krishna
IND vs ENG 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

3/20
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

4/20
India vs England 5th Test Day 4
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's captain Ollie Pope plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

5/20
England vs India 5th Test Day 4
India vs England 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Akash Deep bowls a delivery on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

6/20
IND vs ENG 2025 5th Test Day 4
ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Joe Root reacts after a ball hit him on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

7/20
India vs England 2025 5th Test Day 4
England vs India 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of England's captain Ollie Pope on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

8/20
England vs India 2025 5th Test Day 4
India vs England 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

9/20
England vs India Test Match Day 4
India vs England Test Match Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's Mohammed Siraj, right, talks with Prasidh Krishna as they walks towards pavilion during lunch break on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

10/20
ENG vs IND Cricket Test Match Day 4
IND vs ENG Cricket Test Match Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

11/20
IND vs ENG Cricket Test Match Day 4
ENG vs IND Cricket Test Match Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook reacts as a ball hit him on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

12/20
India vs England Test Match Day 4
England vs India Test Match Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

13/20
Test cricket series: India vs England 2025
Test cricket series: England vs India 2025 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

14/20
Test cricket series: England vs India 2025
Test cricket series: India vs England 2025 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Harry Brook loose his bat while playing a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

15/20
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

16/20
India vs England 5th Test Day 4
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jacob Bethell bowled out by India's Prasidh Krishna on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

17/20
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's Jamie Smith plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

18/20
England vs India 5th Test Day 4
India vs England 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's players leaves ground as bad light stopped play on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

19/20
ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test Day 4
IND vs ENG 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

A groundsman at The Oval cricket ground amid rainfall during the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England, in London, England.

20/20
IND vs ENG 2025 5th Test Day 4
ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test Day 4 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Spectators shield themselves using umbrellas amid rainfall during the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball