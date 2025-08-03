Cricket

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: India Search Four Wickets Against England's 35 Runs On Final Day In Pics

Rain and bad light cut short an intense fourth day at The Oval, with England on 339 for 6, just 35 runs from victory. India, needing four wickets, had clawed back after a 195-run stand between Root (105) and Brook (111). Late strikes by Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna stalled England's charge, but the weather had the final say. All eyes now on day five for a thrilling finish.