England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's captain Ollie Pope plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Akash Deep bowls a delivery on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Joe Root reacts after a ball hit him on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of England's captain Ollie Pope on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, talks with Prasidh Krishna as they walks towards pavilion during lunch break on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook reacts as a ball hit him on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring fifty runs on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Harry Brook loose his bat while playing a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jacob Bethell bowled out by India's Prasidh Krishna on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
England's Jamie Smith plays a shot on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's players leaves ground as bad light stopped play on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
A groundsman at The Oval cricket ground amid rainfall during the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England, in London, England.
Spectators shield themselves using umbrellas amid rainfall during the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.