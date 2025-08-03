Army Officer Allegedly Assaults SpiceJet Crew At Srinagar Airport Over Extra Baggage Fee

Army Officer Assaults Airline Staff Over Baggage Dispute:
A senior Army officer allegedly physically assaulted four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar International Airport after being asked to pay for excess cabin baggage exceeding the 7 kg limit.
Staff Sustain Serious Injuries in Brutal Attack:
SpiceJet staff members suffered severe injuries, including a spinal fracture, jaw damage, and facial bleeding. One employee collapsed unconscious but was still assaulted by the officer.
Security Protocols Violated, Officer Booked:
The officer forcibly entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, violating aviation security norms. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.
An Army officer was booked for allegedly assaulting the SpiceJet airport staff at the Srinagar International Airport. The officer, who was flying out of Srinagar, was asked to pay the money for extra baggage by the airport staff.
“A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson. “Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand. One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to the hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained.”
The Indian Express reported that, “The passenger, a senior Army officer, was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process – a clear violation of aviation security protocols.”
The passenger was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official, the spokesperson said. “At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff.”
An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations. SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation appraising them about the “murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger,” the spokesperson said.
“The airline has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police. SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion,” The Indian Express reported.
The case has been registered at Budgam police station based on the complaint filed by the airline. The viral CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on July 26, shows the army officer assaulting the SpiceJet staff. One of the injured employees was being carried away on a stretcher.