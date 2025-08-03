Pakistan Cricket Board Announces 'Blanket Ban' On Playing In World Championship Of Legends

Calling World Championship of Legends' (WCL) awarding of points to the forfeiting India Champions "tainted with hypocrisy and bias", the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday (August 3, 2025) issued a blanket ban on future participation in the tournament. The decision comes after the Indian side forfeited two games, including the semi-final, to Pakistan Champions owing to the cross-border tensions.
PCB's statement read: "..the cancellation was not based on cricketing merit, but rather on succumbing to a specific nationalistic narrative. This bias, masquerading as sensitivity, sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community.
"The PCB can no longer condone participation in an event where the fundamental principles of fair play and unbiased administration are compromised by external pressures."
The statement added that PCB "cannot allow our players to be part of events where the spirit of the game is overshadowed by skewed politics that undermines the very essence of sportsmanship and the gentleman's game."
The WCL had issued an apology for "hurting sentiments" after India's pull-out, but PCB took strong objection to the organisers' action nevertheless. The decision was taken during PCB's 79th board of governors meeting, held virtually under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi.
With India Champions withdrawing from the league phase game against their Pakistan counterparts, points were awarded to both teams for the first match, after Shikhar Dhawan and several teammates expressed unwillingness to play. The second match was awarded to Pakistan, who thus advanced to the final.
They then lost to South Africa Champions by nine wickets in the title clash, as AB de Villiers hit an exceptional 120 not out. De Villiers' whirlwind knock helped the Proteas outfit chase down the 196-run target with ease in just 16.5 overs.