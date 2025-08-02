WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers 120* Propels South Africa Champions To Title

South Africa Champions flew on an exceptional 120 not out by AB de Villiers to defeat Pakistan Champions by nine wickets in the final of the World Champions of Legends 2025 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, 2nd August 2025. De Villiers' whirlwind knock helped South Africa Champions chase down the 196-run target with ease in just 16.5 overs.
Toss Update
Pakistan Champions won the toss and opted to bat first in Birmingham.
Playing XIs
South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso(c), Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Hafeez(c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal
Impact players for South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Richard Levi, Henry Davids
Impact players for Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Fawad Alam
Pakistan batted first and Sharjeel Khan's 76 off 44 balls kept the run rate high. However, he did not find much support from the other end. Umar Amin and Asif Ali played quickfire cameos to take Pakistan to 195/5 in 20 overs. South Africa new ball pairing of Hardus Viljoen and Wayne Parnell picked up a couple of wickets each.
In response, de Villiers just tore apart the Pakistani bowling line-up. In the powerplay, South Africa Champions scored 72 runs before losing Hashim Amla on the last ball of the sixth over. De Villiers kept finding boundaries even after the powerplay and made a mockery of the chase. He finished with a 60-ball 120 not out which included 12 fours and seven sixes. JP Duminy gave him good company, hitting 50 not out from 28 balls to guide South Africa Champions to the title.
Pakistan Champions Vs South Africa Champions - Full Squads
Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq
South Africa Champions: JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Albie Morkel, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi