Nepal Vs Pakistan Shaheens Top End T20 Series Match 30, Live Streaming: SHA Set Target Of 145

Pakistan Shaheens posted 144/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat. Skipper Irfan Khan top-scored with a fluent 42 off 26 balls (3 fours, 1 six), holding the innings together amid regular wickets.
Abdul Samad (26 off 25) and Mohammad Wasim (23 off 22) provided useful contributions, while early strikes left the top order struggling at 4/49.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami (3/30) was the pick of the bowlers, well supported by Dipendra Singh Airee (2/15) and Nandan Yadav (2/32).
Nepal Vs Pakistan Shaheens Vs Nepal Top End T20 Series Match 30: Playing XIs
Nepal Playing XI : Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bahadur Bam (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh, Nandan Yadav, Rohit Paudel (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami
Pakistan A Playing XI : Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghouri (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Yasir Khan
Nepal Vs Pakistan Shaheens Vs Nepal, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 30: Live Streaming
Match 30 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Pakistan Shaheens and Nepal is being played on Friday August 22. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.