Day In Pics: August 03, 2025

Security personnel keep a vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in a forest area at Akhal, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Rescue personnel assist people in moving on a route blocked by debris and boulders after heavy rainfall during the annual ‘Kedarnath Yatra’, near Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.
People take a boat ride at Rajapur area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The Ganga river flows in spate during the monsoon season as it passes under the Howrah Bridge, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
People at an area inundated with the Yamuna river water at Garatha village, in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.
Wrestlers Vaishnavi Patil, blue, and Muskan compete in the 65 kg event during trials for the ‘World Wrestling Championships 2025' , at Indira Gandhi Arena, in New Delhi.
People take part in a procession to transport an idol of Lord Ganesh to a 'pandal' ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
Resident doctors hold placards as they protest against alleged 'misconduct' by JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, at the AIIMS hospital, in Patna. Healthcare services at the hospital remained affected for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the doctors continued their strike against the alleged high-handedness of the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator.
Members of TMC women's cell take part in a dharna as part of the party's 'Bhasha Andolan' (language movement), in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur being welcomed upon her arrival at her residence, after a special court's verdict acquitting her in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, in Bhopal.
An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) worker carries an idol of Goddess Dashama, which was immersed on the last day of ‘Dashama’ festival, from a makeshift pond, in Ahmedabad.
Union MoS for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and others during a trial run of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Assembly, in New Delhi.
Delhi Police mounted unit patrols near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi.
A man stands next to a 'kabutarkhana' (pigeon feeding area), covered in sheets by BMC, at Dadar, in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said feeding of a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and also posed a health hazard to people, and directed the Mumbai civic body to file FIRs against persons engaging in such an activity.
People visit the Mata Bhavani stepwell, in Ahmedabad.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a Raksha Bandhan programme, in Ujjain district.
TMC workers and supporters participate in a protest march against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states, in Nadia, West Bengal.
People from the Christian community take part in a march against the recent arrest of two Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh, in Kozhikode, Kerala. The nuns were released from Durg Central Jail on bail on Saturday.