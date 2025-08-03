National

Day In Pics: August 03, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 03, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Encounter between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
Encounter between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kulgam | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep a vigil amid an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in a forest area at Akhal, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/18
Kedarnath Yatra 2025
Kedarnath Yatra 2025 | Photo: PTI

Rescue personnel assist people in moving on a route blocked by debris and boulders after heavy rainfall during the annual ‘Kedarnath Yatra’, near Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

3/18
Floods in Prayagraj
Weather: Floods in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People take a boat ride at Rajapur area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

4/18
Swollen Ganga river after rainfall in Kolkata
Weather: Swollen Ganga river after rainfall in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

The Ganga river flows in spate during the monsoon season as it passes under the Howrah Bridge, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

5/18
Floods amid monsoon season in Kanpur
Weather: Floods amid monsoon season in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

People at an area inundated with the Yamuna river water at Garatha village, in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

6/18
Trials for World Wrestling Championships 2025
Trials for World Wrestling Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Wrestlers Vaishnavi Patil, blue, and Muskan compete in the 65 kg event during trials for the ‘World Wrestling Championships 2025' , at Indira Gandhi Arena, in New Delhi.

7/18
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi
Preps for Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

People take part in a procession to transport an idol of Lord Ganesh to a 'pandal' ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

8/18
Services affected at AIIMS-Patna as doctors strike over MLAs high-handedness enters 3rd day
Services affected at AIIMS-Patna as doctors strike over MLA's 'high-handedness' enters 3rd day | Photo: PTI

Resident doctors hold placards as they protest against alleged 'misconduct' by JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, at the AIIMS hospital, in Patna. Healthcare services at the hospital remained affected for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the doctors continued their strike against the alleged high-handedness of the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator.

9/18
TMC Bhasha Andolan in Kolkata
TMC Bhasha Andolan in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Members of TMC women's cell take part in a dharna as part of the party's 'Bhasha Andolan' (language movement), in Kolkata, West Bengal.

10/18
Pragya Singh Thakur reaches Bhopal
Pragya Singh Thakur reaches Bhopal | Photo: PTI

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur being welcomed upon her arrival at her residence, after a special court's verdict acquitting her in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, in Bhopal.

11/18
Cleanliness after Dashama festival in Ahmedabad
Cleanliness after Dashama festival in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTi

An Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) worker carries an idol of Goddess Dashama, which was immersed on the last day of ‘Dashama’ festival, from a makeshift pond, in Ahmedabad.

12/18
e-Vidhan Application trial run at Delhi Assembly
e-Vidhan Application trial run at Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI

Union MoS for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and others during a trial run of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Assembly, in New Delhi.

13/18
Preps for Independence Day celebrations
Preps for Independence Day celebrations | Photo; PTI/Salman Ali

Delhi Police mounted unit patrols near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi.

14/18
Pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai
Pigeon feeding ban in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A man stands next to a 'kabutarkhana' (pigeon feeding area), covered in sheets by BMC, at Dadar, in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said feeding of a congregation of pigeons was an act causing a public nuisance and also posed a health hazard to people, and directed the Mumbai civic body to file FIRs against persons engaging in such an activity.

15/18
Visitors at Mata Bhavani stepwell
Visitors at Mata Bhavani stepwell | Photo: PTI

People visit the Mata Bhavani stepwell, in Ahmedabad.

16/18
Mohan Yadav at Raksha Bandhan event
Mohan Yadav at Raksha Bandhan event | Photo; PTi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a Raksha Bandhan programme, in Ujjain district.

17/18
TMC protest march in Nadia
TMC protest march in Nadia | Photo: PTi

TMC workers and supporters participate in a protest march against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states, in Nadia, West Bengal.

18/18
Kerala nuns arrest row
Kerala nuns arrest row | Photo: PTI

People from the Christian community take part in a march against the recent arrest of two Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh, in Kozhikode, Kerala. The nuns were released from Durg Central Jail on bail on Saturday.

