West Indies' Jason Holder reacts after hitting a four to win the second Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Fla.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd falls to the field during the second Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Fla.
West Indies' Jason Holder hits a four to win the second Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Fla.
West Indies' Roston Chase bats before being caught out off the bowling of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the second Twenty20 cricket match in Lauderhill, Fla.
West Indies' Jason Holder bowls during the second Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan in Lauderhill, Fla.
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz hits a six during the second Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Fla.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, bats during the second Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Fla.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (39) hits a four during the second Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Fla.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats before being caught out during the second Twenty20 cricket match against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Fla.