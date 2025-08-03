Cricket

Jason Holder Stars As West Indies Level Series In 2nd T20I

Jason Holder took four wickets and also hit the winning runs in a thrilling second T20I that was decided on the last ball. Pakistan opted to bat first but could only score 133/9 powered by a cameo from Hasan Nawaz. West Indies batting too flopped before some lower-order resistance revived their fortunes. With four needed off the final over, Shaheen Afridi delivered a wide before Holder hit him for a four to help West Indies level series