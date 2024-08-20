Kolkata Doctor Death LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today; CBI Gets Nod For Polygraph Test On Sanjay Roy

A protest rally seeking justice in RG Kar incident in Kolkata PTI

Kolkata Doctor Death LIVE Updates: A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the case of a junior post-graduate trainee doctor's rape and killing at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital that within a little over a week has turned into a cause of nationwide outrage. CBI received the Supreme Court's nod on Monday for conducting a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case. On August 9, the body of the 31-year-old female junior doctor was allegedly found in the seminar room of Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The autopsy report revealed horrifying details of extensive injuries. Furthermore, on August 14, the R.G. Kar Hospital premises were vandalized by a mob amid the midnight vigil seeking justice. This further fueled the nationwide agitations by doctors.

20 Aug 2024, 07:29:56 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE: SIT Formed To Probe Financial Irregularities At RG Kar A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. As per reports, the SIT will be led by IGP-ranked officer Pranav Kumar. "I am directed hereby to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date," the Special Secretary to the Government of West Bengal said in a statement.

20 Aug 2024, 07:18:22 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE: Rift Widens Within TMC The alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital reportedly exposed a rift within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over how to handle the issue and the ensuing protests. "There are differences within the party on how the incident should have been tackled. Some feel the state's response has been slow, allowing the protests to escalate. Others believe that opposition parties have seized the opportunity to use the protests against the government," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

20 Aug 2024, 07:15:36 am IST Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE: 'Rattierer Saathi' For Safety Of Women In view of the recent incident of an on-duty doctor's brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital, the Bengal health department on Monday launched the 'Rattierer Saathi' program for the safety of women working night shifts The new guidelines will be enforced in medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels where similar provisions are not already in place, the order said. Under these guidelines, separate designated restrooms with toilets for women will be set up and women volunteers will be assigned on duty during nighttime shifts.