Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Centre Asks For Regular Reports On Protests; OPD Services Hit Amid IMA Strike

As the outage over the Kolkata rape-murder case continues, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered states to revert with updates on the protests. As per the orders released by the MHA, states have been asked to send in updates every two hours.
As per news agency PTI, in a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.
"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp," read the fax sent by the Centre.
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case |Latest Updates
Following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Colleges and Hospital, doctors across the nation have been protesting the alleged attempt to cover-up the incident and the lack of justice for the 31-year-old victim.
Since August 9, resident doctors and more have been on strike, demanding safer workplaces and medical programmes for female doctors. Due to these strikes, OPD services at hospitals across India have been impacted.
With the investigation now under the CBI, the parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor have asked cops if their daughter was killed because she "learnt something she wasn't supposed to know". As per the parents and colleagues of the trainee doctor, the accused Sanjay Roy,
is likely a scapegoat and the real culprits are yet to be apprehended.
The doctor's colleagues believe that she was targeted and deliberately raped and then murdered in order to "silence her".
The Indian Medical Association demanded an intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the central government to bring in a law to check violence against healthcare officials. The doctors' body also called for hospitals to be declared as safe zones.
The IMA has put down five demands for the Central government - including security entitlements, better accommodations and proper investigation of the crime committed on August 9.