National

Ex-Principal Grilled, Psychological Test For Accused: CBI Investigation Updates In Kolkata Doctor's Case

The victim's body was found on August 9 inside a seminar hall at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Kolkata doctor case
Doctors of KGMU Lucknow take part in a candle light march in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Lucknow, Monday, Aug 12, 2024 | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A CBI team is investigating the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The case was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

The victim's body was found on August 9 inside a seminar hall at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case.

A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

Women take part in 'Women: Re-claim the Night' vigil protest on the eve of Independence Day in Kolkata, West Bengal. - Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Rape And Protests: But What Happens When The Din Dies Down?

BY Rakhi Bose

Former Principal Questioned By CBI

The former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day on Saturday. During Friday night's grilling, CBI officers enquired about the weekly roster where the victim was seen to be put on duty for gruelling 36 hours or at times even 48 hours. 

Dr. Ghosh had resigned from his post two days after the body was discovered, citing fears of being attacked. His lawyer has sought protection from the Calcutta High Court.

Psychological Assessment Of Accused

The CBI will conduct a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-and-murder case. A team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary tests. 

Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer, was arrested in connection with the case and is currently in CBI custody.

Colleagues Involved In Crime?

The parents of the victim have told the CBI that they suspect multiple individuals, including interns and physicians from the hospital, were involved in the crime. They have provided the agency with names of persons they suspect to be involved in their daughter's murder. 

The CBI has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, who will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  2. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  3. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  5. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
Football News
  1. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth, Premier League: Antoine Semenyo Salvages Draw For Cherries
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Bukayo Saka Shines As Gunners Get Off Winning Start To 2024-25 Campaign
  3. Newcastle United 1-0 Southampton, Premier League: Joelinton Seals Victory For 10-Man Magpies
  4. Newcastle Vs Southampton: Fabian Schar's Fiery Headbutt On Brereton Diaz Sees Red Card – Watch
  5. Serie A: Antonio Conte Warns Of Much-Needed Napoli Rebuild
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body
  2. Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Dies After Lorry Hits Auto-Rickshaw On Habsiguda Road
  3. 'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand
  4. Army, IAF Carry Out Aarogya Maitri Health Cube Para-Drop Operation At Nearly 15,000 Ft
  5. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  3. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  4. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know