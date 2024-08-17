Ex-Principal Grilled, Psychological Test For Accused: CBI Investigation Updates In Kolkata Doctor's Case

A CBI team is investigating the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The case was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court on August 13.
The victim's body was found on August 9 inside a seminar hall at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case.
A preliminary autopsy report suggested that the victim was sexually abused and killed. It said she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.
Former Principal Questioned By CBI
The former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day on Saturday. During Friday night's grilling, CBI officers enquired about the weekly roster where the victim was seen to be put on duty for gruelling 36 hours or at times even 48 hours.
Dr. Ghosh had resigned from his post two days after the body was discovered, citing fears of being attacked. His lawyer has sought protection from the Calcutta High Court.
Psychological Assessment Of Accused
The CBI will conduct a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-and-murder case. A team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary tests.
Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer, was arrested in connection with the case and is currently in CBI custody.
Colleagues Involved In Crime?
The parents of the victim have told the CBI that they suspect multiple individuals, including interns and physicians from the hospital, were involved in the crime. They have provided the agency with names of persons they suspect to be involved in their daughter's murder.
The CBI has prepared a list of around 40 people, including doctors and police officers, who will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.