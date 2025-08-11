India beat Myanmar 1-0 in their final Group D qualifying match
Win helps them top group and advance to AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for first time since 2006
AIFF announces USD 25,000 reward
India’s U20 women’s football team achieved a significant milestone on Sunday (August 10, 2025) by qualifying for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years. The team edged past Myanmar 1-0 in their final Group D qualifying match at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. The match offered a high-stakes platform for India's breakthrough performance.
Pooja scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute, ensuring India finished at the top of Group D with seven points and booked their place in the 2026 main tournament in Thailand.
India dominated the first half of the match, creating early chances as Neha and Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam combined in the third minute to threaten Myanmar’s goal. Although this did not result in a goal, it set the tone for India’s attacking intent. The hosts responded with counter-attacks, and Myanmar forward Su Su Khin nearly scored in the ninth minute.
Later, Pooja initiated a counter-attack before crossing it in from the right flank. The ball bypassed several players, but Neha managed to retrieve it on the opposite side and sent it looping back into the box. Pooja, having advanced to the goalmouth, reacted quickly and scored with her torso, giving India a crucial lead before the half-hour mark.
That calmed the nerves in the Indian camp, and the Young Tigresses retained possession to carry their slender lead into the half-time break.
Defensive Resilience, Key Saves Preserve India’s Lead
The second half saw a shift in momentum as Myanmar, buoyed by home support, intensified their attacks. India’s goalkeeper Monalisha Devi was called into action early in the half, making a smart save in the 48th minute to deny Su Su Khin. India’s defense faced relentless pressure as Myanmar launched wave after wave of attacks.
Monalisha, who had kept clean sheets in India’s previous two matches, made another crucial intervention with 10 minutes remaining. Myanmar substitute Moe Pwint Phyu headed a cross from Ei Thet Phyo onto the upright, and as the ball rolled dangerously along the goal line, Monalisha leapt across to clear it to safety.
Phyu struck the woodwork again in the 90th minute when her shot deflected off Shubhangi and bounced out of play. Seconds later, India counter-attacked as Sibani crossed to Sulanjana Raul, whose header crashed against the crossbar. Despite mounting pressure from Myanmar, India held firm to secure their narrow lead and qualification for the first time since 2006.
Monalisha Devi’s key saves and India’s defensive resilience were instrumental in preserving their lead and securing qualification.
Looking Ahead To AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026
The triumphant Indian team will now prepare for the main tournament scheduled to take place in Thailand in 2026. Their performance in Yangon demonstrates both attacking promise and defensive solidity, qualities that will be crucial as they face stronger opponents in the continental championship.
India’s qualification for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup after 20 years marks a major milestone for women’s football in the country. The Young Tigresses’ feat is expected to boost morale and inspire further development of women’s football across India. The coaching staff and players have expressed pride in their accomplishment and are focused on building momentum ahead of the 2026 tournament.
(With PTI inputs)