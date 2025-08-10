IND-W Vs MYA-W Highlights, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Beat Myanmar, Qualify For Asia Cup After 20 Years

India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND U20-W Squad
Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.
Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.
Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.
Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.
Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson
Assistant coach: Paromita Sit
Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK
Strength and Conditioning coach: Karan Mane
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 3pm IST. The India vs Myanmar, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND U20-W Starting XI
The Indian line-up is unchanged from the thumping 7-0 victory over Turkmenistan. Check it out:
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Preview
Before the match kicks off, check out our preview. India's youth football success aligns with a historic improvement in the FIFA Women's Rankings. On August 7, the senior team climbed seven places to 63rd globally after qualifying for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
These outings offer a crucial platform, allowing Indian players to gain international exposure, compete at a higher level, and prepare for progression into the senior squad.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off
Play gets underway in Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium. India attacking from right to left and Myanmar from left to right in the first half. Remember that a win is the only way that India can guarantee a spot in the AFC U20 Women's Asia Cup, while a defeat eliminates them and a draw makes them hope for Turkmenistan to avoid defeat against Indonesia.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND-W 0-0 MYA-W
India survive an early goal threat as goalkeeper Monalisha needs to dive to her right to stop a low attempt by Myanmar's Su Su Khin in the ninth minute. The ball goes out for a corner and nothing comes off the setpiece.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND-W 0-0 MYA-W
India's turn to create a chance. Pooja gets hold off the ball at the edge of the box and lets rip a right-footer which goes wide of the right post in the 19th minute. Myanmar counter immediately and earn a corner, which is safely negotiated by the Young Tigresses.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND-W 0-0 MYA-W
Ooh, that was close. Myanmar almost go ahead with a shot from Daisy that rattles the Indian sidebar in the 23rd minute. The visitors survive and we are still at 0-0.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND-W 1-0 MYA-W
India take the lead in the 27th minute! Neha's left-footed cross floats in and the Myanmar goalkeeper fails to palm it away safely. Pooja is on the prowl and taps it in to stun the Myanmar team and home crowd.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND-W 1-0 MYA-W
India suffer an injury blow as Sibani has to be taken off on a stretcher. That she couldn't walk off is concerning, but the severity of the injury is not known yet.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Half-Time Update
And that's it for the first half. After two minutes of added time, the referee blows the whistle and India go into the lemon break with a crucial one-goal lead. If they can preserve it for the coming 45 minutes, they will have sealed a historic U20 Women's Asian Cup spot.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: 2nd Half Starts
The second half started with the Indian team continuing with their aggressive style. The hosts are still looking for their first goal of the match and the Indian side is in lead with one goal.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Hosts Miss Chances
There was a collision between players from both sides and the play was halted for some time. Indian player was more injured, but the game continued after an inspection by physio. Soon, Myanmar missed an opportunity when they could not put the ball inside the box.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Woodwork!
Myanmar was denied a goal in the second half when the ball deflected after hitting the net. The ball was going inside the box, when Indian goalkeeper saw that and dived to deny them their first goal of the match. India are in lead.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Injury
Five minutes have been added in the first half and both sides are trying to find the net. Indian players are going defensive, whereas the hosts are looking to score at least a couple of goals from here. But there was an injury from Indian side, which halted the match for some time.
India Vs Myanmar Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Full-Time
Pooja was the sole goal-scorer of the match as India secured a 1-0 win over the hosts Myanmar in Yangon. Five minutes were added in the second half and the score remained the same at the last whistle of the referee.
That's All From Our Side!
India won the match against Myanmar 1-0 in Yangon and finished at the top of Group D. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!