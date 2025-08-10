India Women U20 face Myanmar Women U20 in a Group D fixture in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on 10 August 2025.
India are currently on top of Group D and need a win to confirm their qualification.
A draw will put India at mercy of other results going their way to secure their place in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026.
India face hosts Myanmar in their final AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualification match at the Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, on Sunday (August 10, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the India vs Myanmar, formerly Burma, football match.
India U-20 Women lead Group D with four points after a goalless draw with Indonesia and a comprehensive 7-0 triumph over Turkmenistan. Myanmar also collected four points, following a 2-2 draw against Indonesia and a 6-1 win over Turkmenistan. But India enjoy a superior goal difference of +7 compared to Myanmar's +5.
If the India vs Myanmar match fails to find a winner, the Young Tigresses' progression will hinge on the outcome of another group game, Indonesia vs Turkmenistan. Group winners and the three best runners-up from eight groups will secure a place in the finals, to be held in Thailand next year.
Significance Of India's Qualification Campaign
India's youth football success aligns with a historic improvement in the FIFA Women's Rankings. On August 7, 2025, the senior team climbed seven places to 63rd globally after qualifying for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
These outings offer a crucial platform, allowing Indian players to gain international exposure, compete at a higher level, and prepare for progression into the senior squad. Securing a place in the finals could significantly impact the future of women's football in India.
The exposure also helps attract further investment and interest, fostering long-term growth and enhancing India's standing in Asian football. This qualification effort will serve as a catalyst for deeper grassroots development and continued professionalisation of the women's game.
“I trained with the senior team for over a month, and that gave me a lot of good experience and confidence. Playing with the seniors and then coming back to play with the U20 team really boosts your belief," captain Shubhangi Singh told AIFF. "We often talk in the team about how the seniors have qualified, and that means we also have to qualify. Their success has given us extra motivation and inspiration to push harder and reach the Asian Cup."
India aim for a spot in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup after a 20-year absence, highlighting the campaign's immense importance. DPR Korea won the previous edition in 2024, their second title, after beating record six-time champions Japan in the final.
India Squad For AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.
Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.
Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.
Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.
Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson
Assistant coach: Paromita Sit
Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK
Strength and Conditioning coach: Karan Mane