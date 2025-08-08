AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Thrash Turkmenistan 7-0 In Yangon

While the result puts India at the top of the table, they have their work cut out in their last match against hosts Myanmar, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 15:00 IST. A win will secure the top spot and a ticket to Thailand for the Young Tigresses. However, a draw would mean that they would have to hope for Turkmenistan to snatch at least a point from Indonesia in their last game on the same day.