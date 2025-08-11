Football

Chelsea 4-1 AC Milan, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Delap Double Spoils Modric Debut In Dominant Blues Win

Liam Delap scored twice as Chelsea beat AC Milan 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge on Monday, 11 August 2025. The Blues led early after Andre Coubis put the ball into his own net, with Joao Pedro doubling the advantage three minutes later. Coubis was then sent off for fouling Pedro in the 19th minute. Luka Modric made his much-anticipated Milan debut in the second half after joining from Real Madrid. Delap netted Chelsea’s third from the spot after Estevao was fouled in the box, before Youssouf Fofana pulled one back for Milan. However, Delap’s late strike sealed a dominant win for Enzo Maresca’s side.