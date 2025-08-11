Chelsea's Liam Delap scores their side's third goal during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Jamie Gittens has an attempt on goal during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, celebrates scoring with Pedro Neto during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Andrey Santos and AC Milan's Luka Modric battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly soccer match between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge, London.