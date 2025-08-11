Sanjay Raut Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah, Asks About EX-VP Dhankar’s Whereabouts

Claims communication with the ex-VP or his staff has been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, rumors of the ex-VP being confined in the house and not being safe are circulating in Delhi.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Sanjay Raut writes a letter to Amit Shah asking about ex- VP Jagdeep Dhankar
Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Photo: | File Pic
  • Sanjay Raut writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about ex- VP Jagdeep Dhankar.

  • Raut claims colleagues contemplating to file a writ petition in Supreme Court.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.

"There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut said in his letter to Shah dated August 10.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as VP of India on July 21, 2025 - Getty
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar: From Janata Dal, Congress, To BJP; A Storied Political Career

BY Outlook News Desk

Raut shared the letter on X on Monday.

Raut claimed that rumors are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe. 

"There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he said.

"What exactly has happened to our (former) vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," he further added.

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray at the rally - PTI
Maharashtra’s Hindi Row Not Like Tamil Nadu’s, Says UBT Sena Sanjay Raut

BY Outlook News Desk

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray asked about Dhankhar's whereabouts. "Where is the former vice president now? This is the issue that should be discussed," he said at a press conference last week on Thursday.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said some of his colleagues from the Upper House are considering filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court as they are genuinely worried about Dhankhar.

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri. Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," Raut said. 

Published At:
