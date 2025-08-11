Centre To Brief Tharoor-Led Panel On India's Foreign Policy Amid US Tariff Hike

The External Affairs Ministry on Monday will brief a standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the latest developments in India's foreign policy.
The ministry of commerce & industry will also be present at the briefing to explain the developments in India's foreign policy in connection to US-India trade negotiations and tariffs.
Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent -- among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.
The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on August 27.
The MEA told the parliamentary panel ahead of the meeting that the secondary sanctions imposed by US on India has led to geopolitical contest but India is still committed to engaging with US constructively.
Speaking about recent tariff hike by US, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier said India must also safeguard its interests.
"What is happening is concerning. A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things... Perhaps in the coming two to three weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out. India will also have to look after its own interests," Tharoor said.