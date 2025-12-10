No One In Congress Should Accept An Award In Savarkar's Name: K Muraleedharan

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that no party member, should accept any award in the name of Veer Savarkar.
Shashi Tharoor was named the recipient of the inaugural Veer Savarkar International Impact Award 2025.
Tharoor has refused to participate in any such ceremony.
Muraleedharan added that he does not believe that Tharoor will accept the award in the name of Savarkar as doing so would insult and embarrass the Congress.
Tharoor, meanwhile, told reporters in Delhi that he heard about the award through media and stated that he was not going for the ceremony.
"I heard about it yesterday only. I am not going. I am not here," he said in response to a question if he would go to the award ceremony.
Addressing it on social media, Tharoor further stated that it was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce his name with any agreement and that owing to the absence of clarifications about the nature of the award and contextual details, the question of attending the event does not arise.