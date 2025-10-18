Trial Begins In Defamation Case Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On VD Savarkar

The grandnephew of Savarkar provided the court with specific details regarding the video, including the date the speech was delivered and the length of the clip.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trial Begins In Defamation Case Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On VD Savarkar
Rahul Gandhi Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, appeared before a special court on Friday.

  • The case concerns Gandhi’s controversial remarks made during a speech in London in March 2023.

  • Savarkar also provided the court with specific details regarding the video, including the date the speech was delivered and the length of the clip.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, appeared before a special court on Friday to testify in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case concerns Gandhi’s controversial remarks made during a speech in London in March 2023, and the deposition marks the formal commencement of the trial, PTI reported. 

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, counsel for the complainant, confirmed that the court recorded a portion of Satyaki Savarkar’s chief examination. During his testimony, Savarkar outlined his family lineage and recounted how he came across an online video link to Gandhi’s London address.

"In that speech, Gandhi claimed V D Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends once beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it," Kolhatkar quoted from the deposition.

Savarkar also provided the court with specific details regarding the video, including the date the speech was delivered and the length of the clip.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Rahul Gandhi, sought additional time to respond to an application filed by Satyaki Savarkar. The application includes a statement asserting that "Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse; however, no social boycott was imposed on Godse's family after the assassination."

Pawar raised concerns that a careful reading of the application suggests the complainant may be indirectly justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing.

He further argued that since the content of the application is rooted in historical events, it is essential to verify the accuracy of those events before the defence can respond appropriately.

"We requested the court to allow us adequate time to review relevant historical documents and file a thorough written response," Pawar said, adding that the court has granted the extension. The next hearing is scheduled for November 7.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rain Delays 2nd Innings|ENG All Out For 153/6

  2. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Gives A Positive Start To Pakistan|12/0 (1.2)

  3. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shepherd Strikes Early, Dismisses Saif Hassan LBW

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand Crushes Tamil Nadu

  5. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  4. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

  5. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller