Trial Begins In Defamation Case Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On VD Savarkar

The case concerns Gandhi’s controversial remarks made during a speech in London in March 2023.
Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, appeared before a special court on Friday to testify in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case concerns Gandhi’s controversial remarks made during a speech in London in March 2023, and the deposition marks the formal commencement of the trial, PTI reported.
Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, counsel for the complainant, confirmed that the court recorded a portion of Satyaki Savarkar’s chief examination. During his testimony, Savarkar outlined his family lineage and recounted how he came across an online video link to Gandhi’s London address.
"In that speech, Gandhi claimed V D Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends once beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it," Kolhatkar quoted from the deposition.
Savarkar also provided the court with specific details regarding the video, including the date the speech was delivered and the length of the clip.
Meanwhile, Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Rahul Gandhi, sought additional time to respond to an application filed by Satyaki Savarkar. The application includes a statement asserting that "Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse; however, no social boycott was imposed on Godse's family after the assassination."
Pawar raised concerns that a careful reading of the application suggests the complainant may be indirectly justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing.
He further argued that since the content of the application is rooted in historical events, it is essential to verify the accuracy of those events before the defence can respond appropriately.
"We requested the court to allow us adequate time to review relevant historical documents and file a thorough written response," Pawar said, adding that the court has granted the extension. The next hearing is scheduled for November 7.
