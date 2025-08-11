What did Faissal Khan say?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal, accusing his family, said that he felt trapped in his own house. "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad)."