Aamir Khan's Family Issues Statement After His Brother Faissal Khan's 'Hurtful And Misleading' Allegations

Defending their actions towards Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's family said that the decisions were taken to "support his emotional and psychological wellbeing".

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Aamir Khans family
Aamir Khan's family releases statement on Faissal Khan's allegations Photo: Instagram
  • Aamir Khan's family released a statement on recent accusations by Faissal Khan

  • Faissal's family called his allegations "hurtful and misleading"

  • Faissal had accused his family of labelling him schizophrenic and mistreating him over the years

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan claimed that his family said he had schizophrenia, and was "a mad person and can harm society." He also alleged that his brother Aamir had locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai. In a statement, Aamir Khan's family denied Faissal's accusations.

Aamir Khan's family releases statement on Faissal Khan's accusations

On Friday, the family issued a statement, addressing the recent allegations by Faissal Khan. They called them "hurtful and misleading." Defending their actions towards Faissal, the family said that the decisions were taken to "support his emotional and psychological wellbeing". They also urged the media to show empathy by not turning the matter into gossip.

The statement read: "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family."

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," it stated further.

"We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip," the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by Aamir's family members, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

What did Faissal Khan say?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal, accusing his family, said that he felt trapped in his own house. "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad)."

Faissal further claimed that his phone was taken, and he couldn't step out as there were bodyguards outside his room. After a year, when he insisted, Aamir allowed him to move to another house.

