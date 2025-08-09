'Aamir Khan Locked Me Up For A Year', Claims His Brother Faissal Khan

Faissal claims his phone was taken, and he wasn't allowed to go out

Faissal also said that he would pray for help and hoped his father would come to save him, but he didn't get involved in family politics. He couldn't reach him as he didn't have his father's number, because Aamir had allegedly locked him inside the house for a year. Faissal further claimed that his phone was taken, and he couldn't step out as there were bodyguards outside his room. After a year, when he insisted, Aamir allowed him to move to another house.