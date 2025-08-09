'Aamir Khan Locked Me Up For A Year', Claims His Brother Faissal Khan

Faissal Khan claimed his family said he had schizophrenia, and was "a mad person and can harm society"
He also claimed it was a trap for him
He alleged that Aamir Khan had locked him inside the house for a year.
Earlier, in several interviews, Aamir Khan's brother, actor Faissal Khan denied the speculations or claims regarding his mental health. He had also said it was spread by Aamir and his family members. In a recent interview, the Mela actor has yet again opened up about the phase when Aamir had allegedly locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai. He also revealed that his family said he had schizophrenia, and was "a mad person and can harm society."
Faissal Khan accuses Aamir Khan of locking him up for a year
Faissal told Pinkvilla, "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society. Ye sab baatein ho rahi thi (All this was being talked about). I was looking at myself ki yaar main iss chakravyuh se kaise niklu. Chakravyuh ho gaya tha mere liye. Main usme fass gaya tha kyunki saari family mere khilaaf jaa rahi thi. Mujhe pagal samjh rahe the (How do I get out of this trap? It was a trap for me. I was stuck in it because my family was against me. They were thinking I'm mad)."
Faissal claims his phone was taken, and he wasn't allowed to go out
Faissal also said that he would pray for help and hoped his father would come to save him, but he didn't get involved in family politics. He couldn't reach him as he didn't have his father's number, because Aamir had allegedly locked him inside the house for a year. Faissal further claimed that his phone was taken, and he couldn't step out as there were bodyguards outside his room. After a year, when he insisted, Aamir allowed him to move to another house.
About Aamir and Faissal's tumultuous relationship
Aamir and Faissal, who starred together in Mela with Twinkle Khanna, had a strained relationship. Earlier, Faissal claimed that in 2005, Aamir and his family started calling him mentally unstable and forced him into house arrest. He even claimed that his brother had drugged him and demanded his signatory rights.
Earlier, Faissal had also said that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared mentally healthy.