FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace Beat Liverpool In Close Thriller To Win Title

Liverpool, the English champions, made headlines with their summer signings during the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. However, it was Crystal Palace, the reigning FA Cup holders, who ultimately claimed the first English silverware of the 2025/26 season. After twice equalising in a thrilling match that ended 2-2, Crystal Palace triumphed 3-2 in the penalty shootout. Mohamed Salah missed the first attempt of Liverpool, which cost them a close defeat in the end.