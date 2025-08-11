Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner waves after winning the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace players celebrate after winning the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace players celebrate after winning in penalty shootout during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace players celebrate victory in the shoot-out following the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace players celebrate after winning in penalty shootout during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson saves during a penalty shootout during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson saves the penalty kick from Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, right celebrtaes after scoring during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze controls the ball during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrrates after scoring during the FA Community Shield final soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London.