Friday Rains Cripple Delhi; AAP Accuses BJP Govt of ‘Administrative Negligence’

By 8:30 am on Saturday morning, Safdarjung had recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours, while Pragati Maidan logged 100.3 mm.
2: Atishi wrote a letter to the administration, urging the CM to instruct PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh to restore water supply in Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, Govindpuri and Govindpuri Extension immediately.
Relentless rain lashed the Capital from late Friday night, leaving at least eight people dead in two separate incidents, flooding key infrastructure, and bringing traffic to a grinding halt. One of the worst-hit facilities was the Giri Nagar pumping station in South Delhi’s Kalkaji, which was completely submerged, cutting water supply to large parts of the area.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), alerts were escalated through the early hours of Saturday — from yellow to orange and finally to a red alert by 6:20 am. By 8:30 am, Safdarjung had recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall in the previous 24 hours, while Pragati Maidan logged 100.3 mm. The IMD warned of waterlogging, traffic congestion, and reduced visibility across the city.
Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi said the flooding of the Giri Nagar pumping station had left thousands of residents in Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension facing severe shortages. “Mismanagement by the four-engine BJP govt has not only submerged Delhi roads, but caused a water crisis in Kalkaji. The Giri Nagar pumping station is completely submerged. And the people of Giri Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri and Govindpuri Extn are facing several days of water crisis,” she posted on X, along with a copy of her letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
In her letter, Atishi wrote, “Just a few hours of rain have brought Delhi to a grinding halt. Roads are waterlogged, traffic is at a standstill and even more shocking is that in many parts of Delhi water has entered people’s homes. The pumping station of the Giri Nagar UnderGround Reservoir (UGR) is fully submerged in water… So no water is being supplied to the Kalkaji, Giri Nagar, Govindpuri and Govindpuri Extension.” She called the situation “the direct result of administrative negligence” and urged the CM to instruct PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh to restore supply immediately.
The AAP, in an official statement on Saturday evening, also targeted the BJP-led Delhi government over citywide waterlogging. Party president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged “corruption worth crores in desilting works” and linked it to the Jaitpur incident, in which seven people — including two children — were killed when a wall collapsed during the downpour.
He further alleged that a 2.5-year-old child drowned in an open manhole, saying, “I had warned CM Rekha Gupta that opening manholes during rain is a dangerous shortcut.”
Senior leader Manish Sisodia called the Jaitpur tragedy “deeply painful” and offered condolences to the bereaved families. Atishi also posted videos of waterlogged roads in Palam, Dhaula Kuan, and Saket, stating, “On Raksha Bandhan, the entire city is submerged… The collapse of governance under Rekha Gupta’s government is preventing brothers from meeting their sisters.”