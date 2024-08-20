'Can't Wait For Another Rape': SC On Kolkata Doctor Case | Top Quotes

SC On Kolkata Doctor Death Case | Top Quotes

Denying Them Equality

Taking cognisance of the rape and murder case of the trainee doctor at the state-run hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court said that it is deeply concerned by the fact that the name of the deceased is being published all over media. "In Nipun Saxena we have held we will not publish the name of the survivors ....is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life?" CJI asked. The top court noted that if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, "we are denying them equality".