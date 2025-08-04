What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?

Continual Political Discorse, Continual Discomfort To Vulnerables

The migrant labourers are vulnerable groups who keep on suffering due to the ongoing political turmoil. Many of them lack the necessary documents that they are being asked to show by authorities, for example, birth certificates. Birth certificates in India became mandatory only in 1969; proper implementation took even longer. A large section of the population above the age of 56 does not have any proper document to proof their place and time of birth. A Passport is something many do not make until they intend to travel overseas.