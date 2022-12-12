Monday, Dec 12, 2022
UP: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested, Forged Documents, Foreign Currency Seized

UP: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested, Forged Documents, Foreign Currency Seized

Thirteen fake passports, five Aadhaar cards, education certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments and more than Rs 14 lakh cash were seized the family living here illegally.

UP Police arrests 4 members of Bangladeshi family illegally residing in Kanpur
UP Police arrests 4 members of Bangladeshi family illegally residing in Kanpur Representational Image

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 8:15 am

Four members of a Bangladeshi family were arrested in Kanpur on Sunday for allegedly carrying fake documents, police said, adding a juvenile was also detained.

Fake documents, foreign currency, gold seized

Thirteen fake passports, five Aadhaar cards, education certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments and more than Rs 14 lakh cash were seized the family living here illegally, they said.

They were identified as Rizwan Mohammad (53), his father Khalid Majid (79), wife Hina Khalid and the couple's two children.

Samajwadi Party MLA involved

According to the police, jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and local corporator Manny Rahman had issued certificates to Rizwan, who originally is from Khulna in Bangladesh, and his family members. They were living in the posh Meston Road area.

The signatures of Solanki and Rahman will be compared with those on the certificates issued to the family to see if they are culpable, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

The accused were apprehended following a tip-off, Moolganj police station in-charge Anoop Singh said. They were booked under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is underway, he said.

Bangladeshi immigrant family

Initially, Rizwan tried to mislead the police but broke down and confessed during questioning, the police said.

Rizwan told the police that he came to India in 1996 on a tourist visa and got married to Hina Khalid in 1998 in Delhi, the JCP said. He added that Hina later went to Bangladesh illegally and obtained a passport of that country before returning to India. Their children, Rukhsar Rizwan (21) and a 17-year-old son, had also gone to Bangladesh illegally and obtained passports there, the official added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

