The Balfour Declaration: A 67-Word Promise That Reshaped The Middle East

Arthur Koestler famously described the declaration as one of history’s strangest political statements, remarking that it represented a moment when one nation solemnly promised to a second nation the country of a third.

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
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Balfour Declaration
Balfour Declaration
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The declaration stated that the British government viewed with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people and promised to support efforts to achieve that aim.

  • At the same time, it included an important qualification that nothing should be done that would harm the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.

  • This dual promise created a profound contradiction that is still awaiting closure 

On November 2, 1917, the British government released a short public statement that would go on to shape the political destiny of the Middle East for more than a century. The statement appeared in a letter written by Arthur Balfour to Lord Rothschild. Though the letter contained only 67 words, what came to be known as the Balfour Declaration had immense consequences. It laid the groundwork for the eventual establishment of the State of Israel, contributed to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and helped ignite a conflict that continues to shape the region today. To understand the roots of the modern Middle East crisis, historians often return to this single piece of imperial correspondence.

The declaration emerged during the turmoil of World War I. At the time, Britain was fighting the Ottoman Empire, which had ruled Palestine for centuries. British leaders were already thinking about the postwar order and were eager to secure influence in strategically important areas, particularly around the Suez Canal. As part of this strategy, they began engaging with different nationalist movements in the region.

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The declaration stated that the British government viewed with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people and promised to support efforts to achieve that aim. At the same time, it included an important qualification that nothing should be done that would harm the civil and religious rights of existing non Jewish communities in Palestine. This dual promise created a profound contradiction. It supported the national aspirations of one group while attempting, at least in theory, to safeguard the rights of the Arab majority already living in the land.

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Historians have long debated the unusual nature of the document. In his work Promise and Fulfilment, the writer Arthur Koestler famously described the declaration as one of history’s strangest political statements, remarking that it represented a moment when one nation solemnly promised to a second nation the country of a third.

The complexity deepens when one considers that Britain had already made other commitments regarding the region. In the Hussein–McMahon Correspondence, British officials had suggested support for Arab independence if Arab leaders revolted against Ottoman rule. Historian Avi Shlaim, in his book The Iron Wall, describes the period as one marked by intense imperial duplicity. As he explains, by a stroke of the imperial pen the Promised Land became twice promised, highlighting the overlapping assurances Britain had made to different groups.

After the war, Britain’s authority over the region was formalized by the League of Nations through the Mandate for Palestine. The language of the Balfour Declaration was incorporated directly into the mandate, effectively embedding Britain’s commitment to a Jewish national home into the international administration of the territory.

During the 1920s and 1930s, Jewish immigration to Palestine increased significantly. This migration was driven first by the aspirations of the Zionist movement and later by the urgent need of European Jews to escape the persecution and genocide of the Holocaust. As immigration rose, tensions between Jewish settlers and the Arab population intensified, often erupting into violence. The British administration found itself trapped between two powerful nationalist movements whose goals were fundamentally incompatible, struggling to control a crisis rooted in its own wartime decisions.

After the devastation of World War II, Britain, economically weakened and politically exhausted, decided it could no longer manage the escalating conflict. The issue was handed over to the United Nations. In 1947 the UN proposed the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, which recommended dividing the territory into separate Jewish and Arab states. The plan triggered the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, fundamentally reshaping the region.

In the historical narrative O Jerusalem!, authors Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre vividly describe the sense of injustice felt by many Arabs. For them, especially the roughly 1.2 million Arabs living in Palestine, the division of a land in which they had formed the majority for centuries appeared as a deeply unfair decision imposed by Western powers to resolve a European tragedy for which they bore no responsibility.

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