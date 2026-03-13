The Balfour Declaration: A 67-Word Promise That Reshaped The Middle East

On November 2, 1917, the British government released a short public statement that would go on to shape the political destiny of the Middle East for more than a century. The statement appeared in a letter written by Arthur Balfour to Lord Rothschild. Though the letter contained only 67 words, what came to be known as the Balfour Declaration had immense consequences. It laid the groundwork for the eventual establishment of the State of Israel, contributed to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and helped ignite a conflict that continues to shape the region today. To understand the roots of the modern Middle East crisis, historians often return to this single piece of imperial correspondence.