Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus In New Delhi

Summary of this article
A woman was allegedly raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi by the driver and conductor, police sources said.
The incident took place on May 12, and both accused have since been arrested.
Police have launched an investigation into the case and further legal proceedings are underway.
A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in New Delhi, according to police sources on Thursday. The accused — identified as the driver and conductor of the bus — have been arrested in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred on May 12.
Police sources said the woman was allegedly assaulted inside the vehicle while travelling through the city. Following her complaint, authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
The two accused were subsequently taken into custody, and officials said legal proceedings are currently underway. The bus involved in the incident has also been seized as part of the investigation.
The case has once again raised concerns surrounding women’s safety in the national capital, particularly in public and private transport systems. Delhi has repeatedly witnessed incidents of sexual violence over the years, often sparking public debate over security measures and law enforcement accountability.
Police officials are continuing to investigate the sequence of events, including the route taken by the vehicle and the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault. Further details are awaited.