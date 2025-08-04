SC To Hear Plea Against TN HC Order Prohibiting Using Name, Picture Of CM Stalin In Welfare Schemes

High Court by its interim order restrained the use of names and portraits of the present and former CMs in welfare schemes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rupayan Majumder
Updated on:
M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu
M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Madras HC on July 31 restrained the TN Govt from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals.

  • SC to hear TN Government plea challenging HC order restricting use of CM Stalin's name and picture in Welfare Schemes on August 6.

  • Advocate Mukul Rohatgi states SC had earlier held that CM's name and picture can be used in Welfare Schemes.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal of the DMK Government against the Madras High Court order asking it not to use names and photographs of present and former Chief Ministers in welfare schemes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State Government of Tamil Nadu, that the High Court by its interim order restrained the use of names and portraits of the present and former CMs in welfare schemes.

The case is likely to set a precedent for future legal scrutiny of politically branded welfare schemes, particularly in states where the lines between governance and party promotion have been frequently contested. - | Photo: PTI
Madras High Court Restrains Tamil Nadu Govt From Naming Schemes After Living Personalities

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Rohtagi said it has been held by the Supreme Court that the name and pictures of the CM can be used in welfare schemes. The Bench agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday.

The Madras High Court, on July 31, restrained the Tamil Nadu Government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals.

It also barred the use of portraits of former Chief Ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI/X
Delimitation Showdown: Modi Vs Stalin As Tamil Nadu CM Demands 'Fair' Exercise

BY Outlook News Desk

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam.

The MP had challenged the naming and promotion of the government’s public outreach programme titled ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (With You, Stalin), alleging that it violated established norms.

While the Bench clarified that the order did not prevent the State from launching, implementing, or operating any welfare schemes, it stated the restrictions applied solely to the nomenclature and promotional content associated with such schemes.

Published At:
