SIR will lead To Fresh Voter List In Tamil Nadu, ECI Tells Madras High Court

The ECI's submission came during a hearing on a petition filed by former AIADMK MLA B. Sathyanarayanan, who alleged large-scale irregularities in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) constituency, where he lost by a razor-thin margin of 137 votes in the 2021 elections. Sathyanarayanan claimed that 13,000 AIADMK supporters' names were "selectively deleted" by DMK-linked polling officials, while deceased voters lingered on the rolls and population growth (from 2.08 lakh voters in 1998 to just 2.45 lakh in 2021) suggested "stagnant" manipulation. "This isn't just an error, it's a constitutional violation under Articles 14, 19, and 21," his counsel argued, seeking a court-directed re-verification of all 229 booths.